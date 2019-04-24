Maine Police Ask For Help Solving 1992 Cold Case

SCARBOROUGH, Maine - The Maine State Police are letting the public know the agency is continuing to investigate a case in which a woman's body was discovered off a logging road nearly 26 years ago.

Susan Hannah's body was found in Limington in November 1993, more than a year and a half after her mother reported her missing. Hannah was 22 when she was last seen at a bar in Old Orchard Beach.

The Portland Press Herald reports Hannah was living with her mother in Scarborough after having separated from her husband.

The Maine State Police alerted the public of its continuing investigation with a Facebook post on April 20. The agency sometimes uses Facebook to notify the public about cold cases.

The agency asks anyone with information call 207-657-3030.

