Maine Provider Redirecting Appointments After Ineligible School Staff Sign Up For Vaccine Clinic

InterMed is working with the Department of Education to redirect COVID-19 vaccine appointments to eligible school staff after a registration link to a one-day clinic was inappropriately shared.

A spokesperson for InterMed says the clinic is for school staff 60 and older, but younger school staff also signed up for slots.

The Mills administration has been organizing dedicated clinics for school staff who are at least 60 as part of its age-based eligibility strategy.

President Joe Biden has also directed certain retail pharmacies to exclusively vaccinate school staff of all ages. In Maine, those pharmacies include Hannaford, Walgreens and Walmart.