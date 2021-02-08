Maine Public Jim Dowe Public Media Internship

Paid Internship

Location: Lewiston, Maine



Following five very successful years, Maine Public is pleased to again offer a paid intern position for college or technical school students interested in careers in the news/journalism, digital news and technical/broadcasting fields.





This position, known as the Dowe Intern, is supported by donors who contributed to a memorial endowment fund for Jim Dowe, the CEO of Maine Public from 2007 to 2011, who was a tireless advocate for developing the next generation of journalists and broadcasters and for commitment to public service. Students selected as Dowe Interns will have the opportunity to learn from and be mentored by some of the public broadcasting industry’s finest. The Dowe Intern will experience first-hand how creating, communicating and curating content over multiple media platforms can help our communities and the entire State by informing, engaging and connecting people across the State and beyond.



Candidates for the Dowe Intern position must be attending a college or technical school (students entering their freshman, sophomore or junior year in the fall of 2021 preferred), preferably an institution based in Maine. If the institution is not in Maine, candidates with an existing connection to the State of Maine are preferred. In addition, only those candidates who are focusing their educational experience in news/journalism, digital news or technical/broadcasting areas will be considered for these positions. The candidate selected for this position will begin their internship in June, and the internship will be four (4) weeks long, ending sometime in July.



The successful candidate for this position can expect to be asked to travel between our various office locations (in Portland, Lewiston, Augusta and Bangor) and throughout the State of Maine for field work outdoors. An ability to travel frequently throughout the State and a flexible schedule will be essential. A stable internet connection is required for remote work.



COVID-19 Impact:



As employees in a critical infrastructure industry, we have an important responsibility to continue our essential work. Our 2021 Dowe Intern will have a hybrid schedule of remote work and field work in compliance with federal and state CDC guidelines. Safety policies and protocols with increased protective measures have been implemented and Maine Public provides appropriate PPE including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, and disinfectant wipes/hand sanitizer. Candidates must also be very comfortable using and interfacing with web-based communication platforms such as Zoom.



Interested candidates are encouraged to review the Jim Dowe Public Media Internship website and must submit an online application and the following materials:

Cover letter

Resume

One (1) writing sample (approximately 1,000 words) and pertinent digital media examples

Apply for this position online:

applitrack.com/mainepublic

by Sunday, March 7, 2021.



Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.



Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.