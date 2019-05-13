Maine Public Passport provides eligible donors access to an online library of quality PBS programming. The Maine Public Passport library features episodes from popular programs, including American Experience, American Masters, Antiques Roadshow, Nature, NOVA, and Masterpiece. Passport includes the acclaimed arts, science, history, and lifestyle programs you love from PBS.

There are two ways to qualify for Passport:

Make an annual donation of $60 or more. Become an Evergreen Friend with an on-going monthly donation of $5/month or more.

Maine Public Passport content is identified by this distinctive icon:

If you have questions about Passport, visit the PBS Help site. You can check the frequently asked questions or search for additional information.

Questions about your current Passport account?

The Passport Lookup Tool can help you find the status of your Passport activation. Enter the email address you provided to Maine Public and click the green "Find Member" button to search for your Passport benefit.

For additional help call the Membership Department at 1.800.884.1717 ext. 1201 or email membership@mainepublic.org.

