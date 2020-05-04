Maine Records 20 New Cases Of COVID-19, No New Deaths

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have occurred in Maine in the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,205 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported. That's according to updated figures posted Monday by the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Of the 1,205 cases, 1,136 are confirmed, and 69 are considered probable. On Sunday, state health officials reported a total of 1,185 cases of the new coronavirus over the course of the pandemic, but did not break that total down into confirmed and probable cases.

Among the confirmed cases, 428 are active - a figure reached by subtracting the number of recoveries and deaths from the total case count. Some 720 people have recovered from the virus and a total of 57 have died.

Nine of the 20 new cases are in Cumberland County, where a total of 558 cases have occurred so far. One-hundred-eighty-six Mainers have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, and 37 remain hospitalized. Of those, 18 are in critical care, and 11 of them are on ventilators.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will provide more information about the new numbers Monday at a briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. Maine Public Radio and TV will carry the briefing live, and you can watch it on Maine Public's website and Facebook page.