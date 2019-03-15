Maine Regulators Extend Investigation Into Power Outages

HALLOWELL, Maine - An investigation into a series of power outages in Maine has been extended into the summer.

The Portland Press Herald reports an official with the state Public Utilities Commission announced Thursday proceedings with Central Maine Power will continue through August.



Commissioners voted to investigate CMP in February after residents in Jackman, Caratunk and Dover-Foxcroft complained about an increase in power outages and in the duration of the outages.



Commissioners have since decided to combine the complaints into one docket.



Commission Hearing Examiner Katie Gray says any requests for information filed when the complaints were separate must be re-filed.

Anyone who has questions or wants to request data from the utility must do so by April 4.



CMP has a deadline to respond to the data requests by Aug. 6.