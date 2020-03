HAMPDEN, Maine - The state of Maine is replacing eight highway bridges and rehabilitating a ninth on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Bangor.

The project is expected to take until the end of November 2022 and cost a little less than $45 million.

The Maine Department of Transportation says the bridges are all located on a four-mile piece of I-95 in Hampden.

The department says the bridges are almost 60 years old and approaching the end of their usefulness