Maine Reports 1 More Death, 38 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported Friday that another person infected with COVID-19 has died, amid a rise in cases to 3,636. That's 38 more cases than were reported Thursday.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday that 11 of those cases were diagnosed among people working at the American Roots manufacturing facility in Westbrook. The results arrived too late to be included in Thursday's totals, Shah said, and would thus be added to Friday's tally.

The person who died was a resident of Penobscot County, where three more cases were reported Friday. In Cumberland County, 23 new cases were reported. The remainder were scattered across several other counties.

Meanwhile, the CDC reports that another 20 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the the total number of recoveries to 3,114. That leaves 407 active cases in the state, 17 more than Thursday.

The Maine CDC's next coronavirus briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020.