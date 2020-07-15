Maine Reports 12 More Cases Of COVID-19, No New Deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting another 12 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 3,578. No additional deaths were reported, and that tally continues to stand at 114.

According to new figures the agency posted Wednesday morning on its website, 3,079 people infected with the virus have recovered, 17 more than reported Tuesday.

That brings the number of active cases in the state down to 385, five fewer than Wednesday. As of Tuesday, 17 Mainers with the disease were hospitalized, seven of them in intensive care. Three were reported to be on ventilators.

The Maine CDC's next briefing on the coronavirus is scheduled for Thursday.