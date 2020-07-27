Maine Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. That brings the number of cases diagnosed among Mainers since the pandemic's onset to 3,832, while the death tally remains at 119.

A total of 3,292 of those infected with the virus have recovered. That leaves 421 active cases that the state is currently tracking.

Most of the new cases were reported in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties.

Maine Public digital producer Barbara Cariiddi contributed to this story.