Maine Reports 76 New Cases Of COVID-19, No New Deaths

Maine is reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1, 330 since the pandemic began, and no new deaths.

The figures include 39 additional cases out of 51 identified recently at Tyson Foods poultry plant in Portland, as well as another 13 discovered at the Springbrook nursing facility in Westbrook, where "twelve residents and one staff member there have tested positive for COVID-19," said Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, at a noon briefing in Augusta.

Shah said the Tyson facility is back in operation at about a quarter of capacity.

The information was released as Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced a new partnership with IDEXX that coupld triple the state's capacity to test for the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, another 21 people recovered from the virus, for a total of 787 recoveries over the course of the pandemic.

One additional person was hospitalized, for a total of 191. Thirty-nine are still hospitalized, 16 of them in intensive care. Eleven of those 16 are on ventilators.