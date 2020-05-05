Maine Reports Four More Deaths And 21 New Cases From COVID-19; Tyson Plant To Remain Closed For Now

Four more Mainers infected with the coronavirus have died, and another 21 new cases have been identified. That's according to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, who discussed the new figures Tuesday at a live briefing in Augusta.

So far, Shah said, Maine has recorded a total of 1,226 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic and 61 deaths. He said the four recent deaths included a man and a woman from Cumberland County, both in their 70s, and a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s from Kennebec County.

Shah said Tuesday's tally doesn't include results of testing done at the Tyson Foods plant in Portland. He said after universal testing of the plant's nearly 400 workers, 25 additional cases have been identified, in addition to 12 already identified before the widespread testing was undertaken.

Shah said results of more tests are still pending, including for outside contractorsand he said Tyson has decided to idle the facility for a few more days until all the tests results are in. He said once that happens, the cases will be added to Maine's total.

Shah said 269 of Maine's cases are among health care workers, and 250 have occurred among residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

A total of 741 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 21 since Monday. Thirty-six people remain hospitalized for the illness, 18 of them in critical care. Of those 18, 12 are on ventilators.