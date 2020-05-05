Maine Reports Four More Deaths From COVID-19, And 21 New Cases

Four more Mainers infected with the coronavirus have died, and another 21 new cases have been identified. That's according to new figures Tuesday from the Maine Center for Disease Control released.

Maine has recorded a total of 1,226 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic and 61 deaths. Two of the deaths occurred in Cumberland County and two in Kennebec County.

A total of 741 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 21 since Monday.

Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah will provide more information on the new numbers Tuesday at a live briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. You can tune in live on Maine Public Radio and Television, as well as on Maine Public's Facebook page and website.

