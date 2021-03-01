Maine Restaurant Week Kicks Off With 80 Participants

About 80 restaurants are participating in Maine Restaurant Week, which began Monday, but it will be different this year.

Some restaurants will offer special three-course meals as they have in the past, but others will be offering special curbside meals or outdoor dining options.

“March is traditionally a really slow time of year for restaurants. The pandemic of course has reinforced the need to go out and support our restaurants. So that message remains at the core of the restaurant week philosophy,” says Gillian Britt, the organizer of the event. “We’re hoping the customers will go out and support these incredible, hardworking and creative spots that are so important to the fabric of our community. We want the chefs to understand that they’re celebrated and loved and we want to show our support any way we can.”

Britt appeared on Maine Calling on Monday, which discussed the restaurant industry during the pandemic.

She says about 70 restaurants participated in Maine Restaurant Week last year.