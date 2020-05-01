Maine Restaurant Workers Send Letter To Mills Asking To Move Up Reopening Date

An organization of restaurant owners and workers wants the state to reopen their industry ahead of the Mill’s administration’s latest plan.

The Restaurant Workers of Maine sent Gov. Janet Mills a letter Thursday that says the restaurant industry may not recover if forced to wait until June to open.

“So many restaurants are just barely hanging on and this just isn't feasible for much longer.”

Carrie Smith has been an owner of Kosta’s Restaurant and Bar in Brewer for three months, but has worked in the industry for years. She says her business has been able to pivot to curbside service, but it's a struggle.

“We really just need more clarity and for this not to be pushed out for an entire month,” Smith says.

Signers ask that Mills loosen general restriction in less densely populated areas, reconsider capacity restrictions and clarify guidelines for health procedures and for the types of restaurants that can resume operations during the different phases of reopening.