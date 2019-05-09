Maine Senate Backs Climate Impact Study For CMP Transmission Project

The Maine Senate Thursday overwhelmingly approved a measure that would require a new analysis of the purported greenhouse gas reductions associated with Central Maine Power's proposal to bring hydro-electricity from Canada to New England.

CMP wants to build a new, billion-dollar transmission system through western Maine, to serve a contract with Massachusetts.

Sen. Brownie Carson, a Cumberland Democrat, says the project has stirred wide opposition, particularly in Somerset and Franklin counties, which would host some 53 miles of new powerline corridor through the region's woodlands.

"Many believe that the project must be questioned," Carson said. "They are concerned about the impacts on the ground. And many want to know whether the claims about the project being good for the climate are real, because that can help them and us, as well as policy-makers, balance the overall costs and benefits to Maine."

CMP has argued that despite the project's on-the-ground effects, it would be an environmental boon because it would add to the region's supply of low-carbon energy resources. But Canada's Hydro-Quebec has largely been a no-show in state regulatory proceedings, and opponents say there is no proof that global greenhouse gas emissions would actually be reduced.

The Senate passed the measure by a lop-sided margin of 30-to-4, enough to override a potential veto from Gov. Janet Mills, who supports the CMP project. The bill now goes to the House.