Maine Senate OKs Expanded Testing For Lead In School Water

By 50 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Senate is unanimously supporting a proposal to provide more comprehensive testing for lead in school drinking water.

The Senate approved the proposal by Democratic Sen. Rebecca Millett, of Cape Elizabeth, on Thursday. Millett's bill is designed to require all schools to test drinking and cooking water for lead contamination.

Senate Democrats say the testing would be required to the extent the state Department of Health and Human Services can provide funding for it. Under current rules, only schools that are on well water are required to test for lead contamination in water.

Lead exposure can cause brain damage as well as impaired development and learning trouble in children. The testing proposal will move on to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for possible signature.

Tags: 
lead

Related Content

Maine Bill Would Require Annual Testing Of School Drinking Water

By Feb 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, Maine - Lawmakers in Maine held a hearing on a bill that would require all schools test for lead in drinking and cooking water.

Maine Senate Passes Bill To Keep Lead Out Of School Water

By Jun 21, 2018

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Senate has unanimously voted to create a program designed to make sure drinking water in schools is safe.
 
The Senate voted Wednesday in favor of amended legislation offered by Sen. Rebecca Millett, a Democrat from Cape Elizabeth. The bill directs the Maine Department of Education to develop a grant program so schools can test water that is used for drinking or cooking for lead contamination.
 
Millett says the grant program is important because lead poisoning can cause cognitive impairment and other health problems in children.
 