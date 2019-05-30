Maine Senate Tables Bill Allowing Terminally Ill To Get Life-Ending Meds

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine, the state with the oldest residents, is weighing a bill to allow adults with a terminal disease to ask for a fatal dose of prescription drugs. The Senate tabled the bill Wednesday.

The House supported the bill in an initial 72-68 vote Tuesday.
 
Lawmakers could take up the bill again before adjournment in mid-June.
 
Opponents argue lawmakers should instead promote hospice care including mental health treatment. Supporters say people with a terminal illness and a sound mind should choose to end life on their terms.
 
The bill's process includes two waiting periods, a second opinion and written and oral requests.
 
Supporters warn the matter could go to the ballot. Similar legislation failed in 2017.
 
The bill criminalizes coercing a person into requesting medication, and allows health providers to opt-out.

