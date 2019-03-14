Maine Senators Vote To Block Emergency Declaration For Border Wall Funding

As expected Maine's two U.S. Senators both voted Thursday in favor of a resolution to block President Trump's emergency declaration for border wall funding.

Sen. Susan Collins was among 12 Republicans who joined Democrats and independent Sen. Angus King. The vote was 59 to 41.

Collins introduced the Senate version of the resolution with Democratic Senator Tom Udall from New Mexico. She told Senate colleagues that the President's action comes into direct conflict with Congress' constitutional authority to determine the appropriation of funds.

She says the issue is not about strengthening border security, which she supports.

“Rather, Mr. President, it is a solemn occasion involving whether or not this body will stand up for its institutional prerogatives,” she says.

The Democratic-controlled House voted to block the emergency declaration by a vote of 245 to 182. Neither body is expected to be able to override a veto promised by President Trump.