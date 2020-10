AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine voters have set a state record for use of absentee ballots with two weeks still to go before Election Day.

The Bangor Daily News reported on Tuesday that Mainers have successfully returned more than 278,000 of the ballots so far.

Voters in Maine had returned more than 101,000 absentee ballots at this point during the 2016 election cycle. They cast more than 258,000 in total that year.