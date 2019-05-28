Maine Spring Turkey Hunt Enters Final Few Days Of Year

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's spring turkey hunt is entering its final few days of the season.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife allows two turkey hunting seasons per year, one in spring and one in fall. The spring season ends on June 1.

The final week of the season differs from most of it because all hunters are eligible to hunt in far northern Maine. For most of the season, the state uses a rotational system that limits who is allowed to hunt the birds.

Wild turkeys are plentiful in Maine, where they were once rare. Hunters are only allowed to hunt bearded turkeys in spring. The bag limit is two in most of the state, but it's limited to one in far northern Maine.