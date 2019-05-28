Maine Supreme Court Affirms Ruling On Custody Battle Over Pet

A custody battle over a pet dog that made it to Maine's Supreme Judicial Court is over.

Tuesday, the justices affirmed a lower court ruling that granted sole ownership of Honey the dog to Kelvin Liriano.

Liriano's ex-girlfriend Jessica Sardina sought custody after the couple broke up. Sardina had asked the state's highest court to issue an advisory opinion about pet custody when a relationship between an unmarried couple ends.

During a hearing earlier this month, justices had questioned whether the court had the authority to issue such an opinion. The lower court ruling was based on property law.