Maine Teachers Hopeful After Biden Calls For Priority Vaccination For Educators

Educators are hoping that the Mills administration will prioritize teachers as part of Maine’s vaccination plan after President Joe Biden called on states to vaccinate all educators by the end of March.

Maine Education Association President Grace Leavitt says vaccinations would help reduce stress on educators, as she says many are at higher risk of COVID-19 and continue to work in close contact with many students.

“How do you help a four-year-old with a zipper, without coming within six feet of them? It’s certainly very, very helpful, and very, very hopeful. We just hope this all can be worked out as quickly as possible,” she says.

School officials say that vaccinating teachers would also potentially help alleviate staff shortages. But because schools still must follow safety guidelines, including social distancing, many districts likely wouldn’t be able to reopen for in-person learning five days per week.

The state currently has an age-based vaccination strategy, though officials say school staff will receive “streamlined” access to vaccinations within their age groups.

This story will be updated.