Maine Transportation Officials Halt Sealing Road Cracks After Spate Of Crashes

Officials with the Maine Department of Transportation are temporarily ceasing use of a protective sealant on main travel lanes across the state.

There are questions about whether the technique, called fog sealing, may have played a role in recent crashes along a stretch of Route 225 in Rome, and officials say they’re using “an abundance of caution” in halting the technique.

Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill says Route 225 was repaved in 2018 and had started to crack and develop other deficiencies. He says a contractor applied the asphalt sealant in June to extend the life of the highway.

“We’re still looking into what happened, but it appears the application rate was incorrect. In other words, we put down too much of it and that caused some slick surfaces,” he says.

Merrill says older pavement absorbs more of the sealant than newer surfaces. He says DOT is removing the sealed surface on Route 225, which will be left rough this winter and repaved next year.