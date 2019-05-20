Maine Unemployment Remains Low As Long Stretch Continues

The unemployment rate in Maine continues to hold steady at a little more than 3 percent amid a record-setting stretch of low joblessness.

The Maine Department of Labor says the preliminary adjusted unemployment estimate for April was 3.3 percent. That's the same as last year, and down from 3.4 percent in March. The state says the unemployment rate has been less than 4 percent for 40 consecutive months, which is the longest such stretch on record.

Maine's rate was a little less than the nationwide rate of 3.6 percent in April. New England's six-state unemployment rate was 3.1 percent, with no state exceeding 4 percent for the month of April.