Maine Utility Regulators Set Special Session To Consider Key Permit For CMP Transmission Project

Maine’s top energy regulators are scheduling “special deliberations” to consider a key permit for Central Maine Power’s proposed transmission line through western Maine.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission added the item to its calendar for this Thursday, after parties to the case filed their final briefs on the case on Monday.

The three-member panel must decide whether the 145-mile project, including 53 miles of new-cut corridor through the state’s western forests, should receive a “Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity.” CMP is also seeking state environmental permits for the controversial project, which would bring electricity from Canadian hydroelectric dams into the regional grid, to serve Massachusetts customers.