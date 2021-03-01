Maine Vaccine Allotment Expands To More Than 50,000 Doses After Johnson & Johnson Shots Gets OK

Maine expects to receive 11,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, after the FDA granted emergency authorization Saturday.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, and it will allow emergency medical services to stand up new clinics in York County. Access will also expand in Somerset, Washington, Aroostook and northern Penobscot counties.

It’s expected to accelerate the pace at which Maine is vaccinating residents. Altogether, the state is receiving more than 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week. That’s nearly double what Maine received two weeks ago.