Maine Wants To Keep Wilton Call Center Open For Medicaid Expansion

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine says it’ll hire 45 people to staff a temporary call center in Wilton to help enroll low-income Mainers in Medicaid expansion.

The Monday announcement follows the January decision by Barclays US to close its call center in Wilton and eliminate more than 200 remaining jobs by March 31.

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services says it will use existing funds for a state-operated facility in Wilton for six months as voter-approved Medicaid expansion continues.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills moved forward with expansion on her first day and has enrolled nearly 8,880 people.

The department will hold a job fair for the positions Thursday at the Barclays facility in Wilton. The state will begin training for the jobs at Maine’s Department of Labor’s Wilton Career Center on April 1.