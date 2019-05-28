Maine Waste Processing Facility Nearly Ready For Business

HAMPDEN, Maine - A commercial waste-processing facility is due to begin operations more than a year after it was originally expected to go into service.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the Hampden plan should be commercially operational by July 1, but it's already begun receiving some solid waste shipments.

The facility is built by Fiberight. The Municipal Review Committee represents 115 communities that'll be sending material.
 
Fiberight is testing specialized equipment that separates recyclables from other types of waste. Before its official opening, the company needs to finish work on areas including a pulper to break down waste and a digester to covert food and organic waste into biogas.
 

Fiberight

Officials Tour Hampden Biofuel Facility

By A.J. Higgins Jun 11, 2018
A.J. Higgins / Maine Public

Representatives from city and town governments that are part of the 115-member Municipal Review Committee got a chance Monday afternoon to tour the new $70 million Fiberight biofuel recycling center in Hampden.

Although the facility is still under construction and is expected to begin receiving solid waste shipments early next year, Fiberight CEO Craig Stuart-Paul says nearly all of the plant’s key components should be in place within the next 90 days.

Hampden Waste-to-Energy Plant Slated to Open in April

By A.J. Higgins Jul 24, 2017

A new $69 million waste-to-energy plant that will process garbage from more than 115 communities is expected to began accepting trash next April.

Fiberight CEO Craig Stuart-Paul says the road construction system for the Coldbrook Road facility in Hampden has been completed, along with all financing arrangements for the 144,000-square-foot biogas plant.