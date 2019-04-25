Maine Will Adopt Gender-Neutral Language In State Law Records

In Augusta Thursday, the leaders of two of the state’s branches of government testified in support of legislation that would make references in state law gender-neutral.

Governor Janet Mills cited a letter she received from an eight-year-old girl after becoming the first woman in Maine elected to her position.

“And said, quote, ‘now I think I can become Governor someday.’ I hope she also feels she can become Chief Justice of Maine’s highest court,” says Mills.

Maine Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Leigh Saufley told lawmakers there is no better time than Maine’s bicentennial to start the process of removing gender references from state law.

“Maine gained statehood in 1820,” says Saufley. “Women gained the vote in 1920. You now have the opportunity to assure that Maine does not meet the first sunrise of 2020 without addressing the outdated gender assumptions enshrined in our laws.”