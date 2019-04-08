Maine Woman Accused Of Sending Threatening Letter To Susan Collins' Home

A Burlington woman has been charged in federal court with mailing threatening communications to Sen. Susan Collins' Bangor home in October.

Suzanne E. Muscara, 37, allegedly mailed starch to Collins' husband, Thomas Daffron, with a letter that claimed to have been coated in "ricin residue," according to the affidavit filed in U.S. District court in Bangor.

Muscara was arrested Friday, according to information posted on the court system's website.

"Daffron received the letter, which was addressed to him, on Oct. 15 while at the couple's West Broadway home alone.

"The typed and unsigned letter said, 'Good Luck to you and Susan in the next life' and stated 'Your wife has betrayed the people of Maine along with the American people and this will be her downfall.'"

Muscara allegedly mailed a second letter to Collins two days later that contained a white powder. That letter was intercepted Oct. 17 at the U.S. Postal Service’s sorting facility in Hampden.

The FBI was able to obtain a partial fingerprint from that envelope, which was matched to Muscara, the affidavit said. Her fingerprints were collected when she was arrested in 2013 in Pennsylvania. The circumstances surrounding that arrest were not included in court documents.

A request for comment from Collins was not immediately returned Monday morning.

Muscara is scheduled to make her first court appearance at 2:30 p.m. Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Nivison. The U.S. attorney’s office is asking that she be held without bail.

If convicted, Muscara faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This story appears through a media sharing agreement with Bangor Daily News.