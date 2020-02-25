Maine Youth Justice Call For The Closure Of Long Creek Development Center

By 5 hours ago

More than 60 youth rallied on the steps of the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta Tuesday morning to urge members of the state's Juvenile Justice Task Force to recommend closure of the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, where about 50 kids are currently held.

The protesters are part of a statewide organization called Maine Youth Justice
Credit Susan Sharon / Maine Public

The protesters are part of a statewide organization called Maine Youth Justice, a non-partisan, youth-led movement to end youth incarceration and to reinvest the $18.2 million spent on Long Creek into mental health counseling, education and other support services for kids.

Al Cleveland of Portland is the group's campaign manager and says the rally was timed to coincide with the final meeting of the task force in the courthouse.

"We are here to demand that every single member of that task force call for a plan of closure of that facility and the reinvestment in those funds," says Cleveland.

The task force is expected to make sweeping recommendations to reform the state's juvenile justice system, but not to immediately close the youth center.

Tags: 
Long Creek Youth Development Center
Maine Public
juvenile justice
Juvenile Justice Task Force

Related Content

National Consultant Recommends Gradually Moving Youth Out Of Long Creek Correctional Center

By Jan 29, 2020

A national consultant hired by the state's Juvenile Justice Advisory Group to examine Maine's juvenile justice system and incarceration of youth at the Long Creek Correctional Center in South Portland says it would be a mistake to house adults with children in the same facility.

Another Study Shows Juvenile Jails, Like Long Creek in Maine, Are Ineffective

By Jan 19, 2018
Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland
BA Bartlett / panoramio.com

Echoing the findings shared at a juvenile justice summit in Maine last Fall, the Muskie School of Public Service and the University of Maine School of Law are calling for a shift away from youth prisons like Long Creek in South Portland to non-residential community-based programs and services. And they’ve produced a report that suggests the transition will save money and produce better outcomes for kids.