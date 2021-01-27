MaineHealth Encourages Advance Registration For Vaccination — Even If You're A Long Way Off

MaineHealth is encouraging people in the communities they serve to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they’re included in current eligible groups.

Chief Health Improvement Officer Dora Mills, says individuals can call or go online to register and will be notified when an appointment is available.

“So when the state is able to expand eligibility for vaccines, then those people are in the queue,” she says.

Currently, Maine is vaccinating health care personnel, first responders, workers critical to COVID-19 response and people 70 and older.

State health officials say demand for the vaccine far outstrips supply, and it will likely be weeks before the rollout expands to other groups.