Mainers Approve $120M In Bonds For Broadband, Transportation

By 27 minutes ago
    Mainers have approved a pair of bond proposals for transportation projects and to boost high-speed internet.
    Willis Ryder Arnold / Maine Public

Combined, the proposals on Tuesday's ballot represented $120 million in long-term borrowing with the largest being for transportation projects.

More than 100 organizations, towns, nonprofits, community organizations and businesses were backing Question 1, which calls for $15 million to improve access to high speed internet in Maine.

Question 2 focused on a $105 million bond issue for highways, bridges, harbor and freight project. There would be a match of $275 million.

