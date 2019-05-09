Mainers Can Vote For The State Bicentennial Flag Design They Like Most In Online Survey

The state is seeking public input on three proposed designs for the flag that will commemorate Maine's bicentennial.

An online survey has been posted on the Secretary of State's website that allows members of the public to vote on their preferred design.

Spokesperson Kristen Muszynski says the three proposed flags have something in common.

“The Dirigo star and banner that's an excerpt from our state seal, the north star that's radiant and has the red banner that says ‘Dirigo,’ our state motto on the bottom of it,” she says.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, who developed one of the designs, says he will give public opinion heavy consideration in deciding which one will be presented to the legislature. The voting ends at 5 p.m. Friday May 17.

The bicentennial flag will be flown statewide through 2020.