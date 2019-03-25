Maine's Congressional Delegation Calls For Public Release Of Mueller Report

Members of Maine's congressional delegation are asking that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report into efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election be made public now that his two-year investigation has concluded.

For now, Attorney General William Barr has released a summary of the findings. In the four-page summary Barr concludes that neither President Trump nor anyone on his campaign colluded with the Russian government to affect the presidential race.

But Special Counsel Mueller is quoted as saying that while the report "does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Maine Senator Angus King, an independent, says in a statement that the report does not provide enough information to determine how Barr reached his conclusion that there was no obstruction of justice, and he called on Barr to make as much of it public as possible.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins has asked that Muller's findings be shared when he submitted them to Barr. “It is imperative that the report be released in as complete a form as possible so that the public can fully understand the rationale for the exoneration on the allegations involving coordination or conspiracy with the Russians as well as the inability of Mr. Mueller to reach a conclusion on obstruction of justice," Collins says in a statement.

Maine's First District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, and Second District Congressman Jared Golden, both Democrats, issued statements calling on Barr to release Mueller’s full report.