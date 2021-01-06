Maine's Federal Lawmakers Say They're Locked Down And Safe

The members of Maine’s congressional delegation are all in lockdown as supporters of President Donald Trump continue to occupy parts of the Capitol complex.

With pro-Trump extremists inside the Capitol building, voting on the challenges to the electoral college votes has been postponed until tomorrow as Capitol Police have called for reinforcements to clear the building. U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree says she’s locked down in a room near the House Chamber.

“Very scary, I feel fortunate that we are only allowed to have a limited number of people in the House Chamber and my turn had not come up yet, so I am so fortunate that I’m not in there. My colleagues who are in there were told to sit down and put on a gas mask,” she says.

Pingree says police have been using tear gas to try and clear the building and that shots were heard near the House Chamber.

She blames President Trump for the situation unfolding at the Capitol.

“Well it certainly was incited by the president. I listened to him at the protest rally this morning, I wasn’t there but I listened to his remarks and he was saying we are going to march down Pennsylvania Avenue and we are not accepting defeat,” she says.

Pingree says she is baffled as to why there was not a greater presence of law enforcement to prevent the crowd from getting to the building in the first place. She expects there will be additional police and DC National Guard soldiers to bolster security and clear the building.

Spokespeople for both U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say they are in safe locations in the Capitol. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s office could not be reached for comment.