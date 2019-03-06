Maine's Largest City To Say Goodbye To Annual Old Port Festival

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's largest city will hold its annual celebration of art, music and food for the last time this summer.

The Old Port Festival typically draws thousands of people to Portland for downtown summer fun, but organizers say this year's event will be the final installment. The 46th annual festival is slated to take place on June 9.

The event usually kicks off with a parade and includes live music and entertainment along with dozens of vendors and food booth. Last year's stations included everything from fresh, hot arepas to a chance to talk to scientists about climate change.

Nonprofit group Portland Downtown has organized the event for the past 20 years.