Maine's Newest Tool To Protect Homeowners From Fraud

Home buyers can find themselves the targets of fraud, including home improvement and roofing scams or others carried out through the internet and email.

The Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection released the New Homeowners' Anti-Scam Advisor, which offers consumers some tools to avoid these traps.

The Bureau’s David Leach says the newest and potentially most costly scam is known as the Downpayment Wire Fraud Scam.

Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection Principal Examiner David Leach, primary author of the New Homeowner Anti-Scam Advisor. The booklet is available online or in printed form for Maine residents who call 1-800-332-8529.