Maine's Political Pulse For April 26, 2019

Maine's Political Pulse, Friday April 26, 2019

It’s time to catch up on all things Maine Politics with Maine’s Political Pulse.

Maine Public’s politics team, Mal Leary, Steve Mistler and Irwin Gratz, discuss stylistic similarities between President Donald Trump and Maine's former chief executive, Gov. Paul LePage, who broke political norms with his bluntness and unusually combative style.

Also, Maine will join the states calling the second Monday in October "Indigenous People's Day," rather than Columbus Day. Governor Mills signed that piece of legislation, and the politics team will also cover other legislation heading for her desk.

More to read:

This podcast is produced by Willis Ryder Arnold.