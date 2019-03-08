Maine's Political Pulse: The Lewiston Mayor Resigns And Rep. Golden Defends A Campaign Finance Bill

Maine's Political Pulse, March 8, 2019

It’s time once again for Maine’s Political Pulse, with Irwin Gratz, Mal Leary and Steve Mistler.

This week: the Mayor of Lewiston resigned Friday morning, following leaked text messages with racist remarks.

And Maine's newest congressman, Jared Golden is no stranger to combat. He is, after all, a former marine infantryman, who served tours in both Afghanistan and Iraq. Golden is also a former state legislator, so he knows about the verbal jousting that goes into lawmaking. So, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that Golden got into a verbal floor fight with the U.S. House Minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, over a campaign finance bill.

But first, Steve Mistler gives us the background on Shane Bouchard's recent resignation as mayor of Lewiston.

