Maine's Tally Of COVID-19 Cases Rises By 12; No New Deaths

Maine's COVID-19 caseload rose overnight by 12, bringing the tally since the pandemic's onset to 5,300. The death toll remained unchanged at 140.

That's according to new figures the Maine Center for Disease Control posted Monday.

They indicate that recoveries from the virus now total 4,599, an increase of 33 since Sunday. That brings the number of active cases the state is now following to 561, a drop of 20 overnight.

Several outbreaks are under investigation in York County, including ones at the York County Jail in Alfred and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery. State health officials are also looking into another outbreak in Oxford County, at ND Paper.

As of Sunday, 11 Mainers with COVID-19 were hospitalized, two of them in intensive care. None of the patients required a ventilator. Since the pandemic hit Maine, a total of 446 people with the virus have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Maine CDC's next coronavirus briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.