Maine's Third Mass-Vaccination Site To Open In Sanford

Sanford will soon be the home to a high-volume COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The director of the York County Emergency Management Agency, Art Cleaves, says the clinic will be in a former Marshalls retail store and jointly operated by Southern Maine Health Care as well as first responders in York County.

“Pooling the resources, which will make it much better for both organizations. And it will give us the resources we need to deliver vaccine on that magnitude of 1,000 a day,” he says.

It may take some time for the clinic to administer 1,000 doses a day due to vaccine supply. Cleaves says the clinic is expected to open in mid-February.