Maine's Unemployment Rate Remains Steady In April

Unemployment in most of Maine stayed steady last month, at 3.5 percent. New numbers from the state's Department of Labor say Maine has also gained about 3,000 non-farm jobs in the last year, mostly in retail and manufacturing, and lost the most jobs in mining, logging, and construction. 

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for April was the same as a year ago, and down slightly from last month's 3.4 percent. Maine's unemployment rate is also slightly below that of the United States, but a little higher than New England as a whole.

Unemployment in the state's three metro areas - Portland-South Portland; Bangor; and Lewiston-Auburn - was below the state average; and the highest unemployment rate was in Washington County, at just over 6 percent.

Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont had lower rates of unemployment in April than Maine, but Rhode Island and Connecticut had higher rates.

 

