Maine's U.S. House Reps Vow To Support Title X Funds For Facilities That Provide Abortion Services

Maine's two U.S. House representatives are throwing their support behind Planned Parenthood and Title X funding. The move comes after the current administration's attempt to defund Title X recipients was halted last week by a federal judge in Washington state.

First District Rep. Cellie Pingree and 2nd District Rep. Jared Golden, both Democrats, say they'll work in Congress to support Title X funding distribution to health care institutions that also provide abortion services.

At a Planned Parenthood of Northern New England roundtable, Golden said the Trump administration's move to restrict funding just gets in the way of necessary services.

"Coming from an administration that talks an awful lot about government getting out of the way of people's lives, it's somewhat backward to propose a rule that would actually prevent doctors from having free and open discussion with their patients," Golden said.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, says she and others on the House Appropriations Committee will be working to include funding for Title X recipients in the proposed legislation.

"You know this is just critically important. Women need their basic healthcare needs met," Pingree said at the roundtable. "You know we're not a wealthy state. We need to have this level of support and, unfortunately, we're locked into this kind of idealogical battle with this administration."

Pingree and Golden say they'll work to include language preventing future restricting of Title X funding and push for more funding in upcoming legislation. Both Pingree and Golden stressed that there will likely be a continuing legal battle over Title X funding.