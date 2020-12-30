Maine's US Senators Plan To Override Trump's Defense Bill Veto

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say they will both vote to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

King and Collins say the president’s veto is based on issues that have nothing to do with the nation’s defense. Collins says many fellow Republican colleagues agree with her that the president is wrong.

“This bill provides absolutely essential policy setting and authorizes funding for our national defense,” she says.

King says the president’s concerns should be taken up separately, and that the defense bill contains many important provisions including more than two dozen cybersecurity measures that he has worked on over the last year. And both senators say there are many provisions that will provide job’s in Maine.

“There’s even things like the authorization for helicopters, the shafts for which are made by a company in Fryeburg, Maine. So, there are provisions in there that involve jobs throughout Maine,” King says.