Maintenance Worker, Firefighters File Suit Against Companies In Farmington Explosion

Larry Lord, the maintenance worker who was severely injured in an explosion at the LEAP building in Farmington last fall, has filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Superior Court against CN Brown and Techno Metal Post.

The lawsuit alleges that Techno Metal Post was negligent when it failed to check for buried utilities and drilled into the ground, causing a leak in a gas line. It also alleges that a technician from CN Brown failed to do a pressure leak check when responding to a call that the hot water was out and a propane tank was empty. Instead, the technician filled the tank.

Larry Lord was burned over 85 percent of his body when the building exploded. He and his wife are seeking damages due to painful, permanent physical and emotional injuries, loss of earning capacity and of enjoyment of life.

The estate of Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell, who was killed in the blast, and other firefighters have also filed a lawsuit against the companies.