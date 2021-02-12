Man Charged With Double Homicide In Deaths Of Turner Couple

Police have taken a 24-year-old man into custody and charged him with double homicide in the deaths of a Turner couple.

According to the Maine State Police, the dispatch center received a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Friday for what was reported as a home invasion with possible gunshots fired.

Troy Varney, 52, and his wife, Dulsie Varney, 48, were found severely injured. Both later died in the hospital.

Police say they located Patrick Maher, 24, of Turner inside the home.

Maher was taken to Androscoggin County Jail and charged with murder Friday afternoon.