WAKEFIELD, N.H. - A man wanted for stabbing two people in Windham, Maine, has been arrested more than a week later in New Hampshire.

Police say Jayce Segler was arrested on unrelated charges Saturday in Wakefield, New Hampshire, and will be extradited to Maine.

Police say he assaulted a man and woman on Dec. 12 in Windham. They say the woman suffered multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized.

Details about the New Hampshire arrest weren't immediately available.