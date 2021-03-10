Man Who Provoked Armed Standoff In Livermore Falls Died By Suicide, Medical Examiner Finds

The state medical examiner’s office has concluded that the man who took hostages and provoked a daylong armed standoff in Livermore Falls died after turning a gun on himself.

A Maine State Trooper also shot the suspect, 44-year-old Donald White of Jay, before the standoff came to an end on Tuesday morning. But an autopsy on Wednesday determined that the trooper’s gunshot was not lethal and that White died of a separate self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The office of Maine’s attorney general announced those findings Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the office, Marc Malon, said that it is continuing to investigate the involvement of Trooper James MacDonald in White’s death, which is standard in cases when Maine police use deadly force. MacDonald is also on a standard period of administrative leave.

A bomb squad has safely disposed of the explosive devices that police found in the home where they say White took three hostages, according to the Associated Press.

Maine State Police did not answer additional questions Tuesday about the standoff or offer an explanation for why White allegedly took the hostages.

If you’re experiencing distress, you can call the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112 or text HOME to 741741.